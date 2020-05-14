Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aspinity and Infineon Partner to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Sensing Products with Longer-Lasting Batteries

Aspinity and Infineon Partner to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Sensing Products with Longer-Lasting Batteries

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Collaboration facilitates ultra-low-power, high-performance always-on sensing for portable IoT and consumer applications

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aspinity, a pioneer in power-efficient analog edge processing, today announced a partnership with Infineon Technologies AG that will speed development of battery-operated always-on sensing products for consumer and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The combination of Aspinity’s Reconfigurable Analog Modular Processing (RAMP) technology with Infineon’s XENSIV™ family of sensors enables devices that continuously gather information from their environment without compromising on battery life.

“As one of the world’s leading semiconductor suppliers, Infineon Technologies consistently sets the bar for the high-performance MEMS sensors used to interface smart electronic products with the world,” said Tom Doyle, founder and CEO, Aspinity. “We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative company as they deliver their extensive portfolio of sensors for intelligent always-on products, whether they’re worn on the body, embedded in a smart home system, or in a smart factory. We look forward to collaborating with Infineon to enable customers to overcome the power challenges associated with integrating high-performance always-on sensing into a growing array of battery-operated always-on products.”

“Infineon’s high-performance XENSIV™ sensors allow electronic devices to see, hear, feel, and understand their environment — attributes that have become increasingly important for our customers,” said Rosina Kreutzer, director of business development at Infineon Technologies AG. “Combining Aspinity’s RAMP IC and Infineon’s XENSIV™ sensors promotes high accuracy in combination with power efficiency in a broad range of always-on smart products. Our aim is to delight users with the features and functionality they can rely on.”

About RAMP

Aspinity’s RAMP chip is the world’s first compact, ultra-low-power, analog machine learning chip that can analyze raw, unstructured analog sensor data to determine which data are important at the start of the signal chain — introducing an architectural approach to system design that saves significant battery power in end devices. Functioning like an intelligent gate keeper, the RAMP chip analyzes analog data from Infineon’s best-in-class XENSIV™ MEMS sensors to determine what is relevant. The RAMP chip then triggers the analog-to-digital converter and downstream digital signal processor or microcontroller to perform more complex analysis only on the relevant data, eliminating the power inefficiencies typical of other systems that waste power digitizing all of the data, relevant or not. Since designers can easily program a RAMP chip for application-specific inferencing, the combination of Aspinity’s RAMP chip with Infineon’s XENSIV™ sensors can facilitate a power-efficient analyze-first architecture in a whole new generation of small, power- and data-efficient always-on devices.

About Aspinity
Founded in 2015, Aspinity is transforming the design of always-on sensing devices that run on battery through the world’s first ultra-low power, analog machine learning RAMP chip. With its patented technology, Aspinity continues to develop solutions that support the company’s mission to offer power- and data-efficient solutions for voice/sound wake-up, industrial machine health monitoring, wearable health monitoring, and other applications in IoT, consumer, industrial and biomedical markets.

To learn more about Aspinity, visit www.Aspinity.com.

XENSIV is a trademark of Infineon Technologies AG. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contacts:

Marcie Weinstein
Aspinity
Email: [email protected]

Maria Vetrano
Vetrano Communications
Email: [email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06c59a97-5857-46bc-8ee5-939e2d477a03

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.