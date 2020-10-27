Breaking News
Aspire Technology and Bitcoin.com Exchange Team Up to Host Telegram AMA

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Learn about Aspire and how to buy and sell ASP and GASP on Bitcoin.com Exchange during an AMA on Tuesday, October 27

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) – Aspire Technology, developer of digital asset creation technologies, today announced a Telegram AMA hosted with Bitcoin.com Exchange. The Telegram AMA will take place Tuesday, October 27 at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 6 pm GMT on the Bitcoin.com Exchange Telegram Channel. Participants will learn how Aspire makes it easy to create your own digital assets, and have all their questions answered about buying and selling Aspire (ASP) and Aspire Gas (GASP) on Bitcoin.com.

The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to be free of double spending, resisting both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains. ASP and GASP were both recently listed on Bitcoin.com Exchange. Both tokens were created under the leadership of core developer Jim Blasko, a proof-of-work innovator since 2012. Blasko and Co-Founder Michael Terpin will both field questions during Tuesday’s AMA. 

Aspire was designed and built by remodeling legacy Counterparty software and replacing Bitcoin’s blockchain with their own Proof Of Work blockchain known as “gAsp.” This was done to allow for greater security and to be able to run on the lowest possible transaction fees. Aspire is the most cost-effective platform in the world to build digital assets on, as users are able to perform over 300k transactions of their assets with just 1 GASP coin. Digital assets have been a key part of the growth of the blockchain, including the rapid growth of digital collectibles. 

All are welcome to join the Aspire and Bitcoin.com Exchange Telegram AMA. To participate, simply join the Bitcoin.com Exchange Telegram Channel and come ready with your questions on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 am PST / 2 pm EST / 6 pm GMT. 

About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform
Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated from the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors.  The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains.  For more information, contact [email protected]

CONTACT: Agency Contact: Transform Group, [email protected]

