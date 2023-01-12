Andrea Moseley Andrea Moseley

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC announced today the appointment of Andrea Moseley as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 9. In this role, Moseley will oversee all company financial operations, including accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, and financial planning and analysis, along with leading mergers and acquisitions. She will serve as a key partner with CEO Matt Asplundh and the executive leadership team to accomplish business goals and foster close relationships with the Board of Directors and key stakeholders. She will be based at Asplundh’s home office in Willow Grove and report to Matt Asplundh.

“We’re excited for Andrea to join our leadership team as CFO,” Asplundh said. “She brings to Asplundh a remarkable track record of success in leading financial departments and carefully managing complex mergers and acquisitions on an international scale. We believe she has the vision, experience, and passion to guide our financial operations as we continue to grow.”

Moseley comes to Asplundh after serving as CFO of Kloeckner Metals Corporation, a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co SE, a leading multi-metals distribution and service center. Moseley served in numerous capacities during her 20-year career at Kloeckner prior to her appointment as CFO, including as Executive Vice President of Finance for North America and Head of Governance and Finance Transformation at Klöckner & Co SE, in Duisburg, Germany. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Moseley will take over the position from Brian Bauer, who served as the company’s CFO for the last five years. Bauer will become the Vice President of Finance. In this role, he will focus on accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis and other key transformation initiatives.

“Brian did an outstanding job for us these past five years, guiding us through numerous acquisitions, minority investments and substantial growth,” Asplundh said. “We are happy he will remain part of the leadership team and look forward to his continued contributions to the company.”

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is a family-owned and managed company headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, PA. It provides vegetation management and utility infrastructure services to a wide range of utilities, municipalities and government entities. The Asplundh family of companies employs more than 36,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.asplundh.com

