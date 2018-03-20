Aspo Financial Statements and Responsibility Report 2017 published

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 20, 2018 at 15:10





ASPO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RESPOSIBILITY REPORT 2017 PUBLISHED

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Responsibility Report 2017 has been published on the company’s website www.aspo.com. The printed copies of the publication can be ordered through the company’s website, by telephone at +358 9 521 4100 or by e-mail to viestinta(a)aspo.com. Pdf-version is attached to this stock exchange release. In addition, Focus release has been published on the company’s website. The release includes Aspo’s key figures 2017 and provides an overview of the Group’s events and business operations.



Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2017. They are available on the company’s website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and English.

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill. Aspo’s Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Investor communications: Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer tel. +358 400 617 201, [email protected]

