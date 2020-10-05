Breaking News
Assembly Biosciences Announces October Conference Participation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, announced participation in two upcoming conferences focused on HBV.

ICE-HBV Serum Biomarkers Virtual Workshop 2020
Panel: What are the virological and immunological gaps that need to be addressed? What biomarkers are most needed to meet HBV cure endpoints?
Panelist: William Delaney, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Virology
Date/Time: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:35am ET

H.C. Wainwright HBV Mini-ConferenceVirtual
Presenter: John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:30am ET

A webcast of the HBV Mini-Conference will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.assemblybio.com.

About HBV
Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is a debilitating disease of the liver that afflicts over 250 million people worldwide with up to 90 million people in China, as estimated by the World Health Organization. HBV is a global epidemic that affects more people than hepatitis C virus (HCV) and HIV infection combined—with a higher morbidity and mortality rate. HBV is a leading cause of chronic liver disease and need for liver transplantation, and up to one million people worldwide die every year from HBV-related causes.

The current standard of care for patients with chronic HBV infection is life-long suppressive treatment with medications that reduce, but do not eliminate, the virus, resulting in very low cure rates. There is a significant unmet need for new therapies to treat HBV.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP manufacturing expertise and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contacts
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Lauren Glaser
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(415) 521-3828
[email protected]

