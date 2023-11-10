–Poster highlights potential of oral small molecule IFNAR agonist program to engage the IFNα pathway through a liver-focused approach to improve tolerability–

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a biotechnology company developing innovative antiviral therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases, today announced new data from its virology portfolio featured in two presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), The Liver Meeting®, taking place November 10-14, 2023, in Boston.

“These data underscore our continued commitment to advancing innovative programs with the potential to change the treatment paradigm for patients impacted by serious viral diseases and highlight the promise of our preclinical IFNAR agonist program, which is in lead optimization,” said William Delaney, PhD, chief scientific officer of Assembly Bio. “Additionally, the Phase 2 data reported for vebicorvir in combination with Nrtl and Arbutus Biopharma’s AB-729 provide further insights that may inform future studies for the HBV and liver disease scientific community.”

A poster presentation entitled “In Vitro and in Vivo Profiling of Orally Bioavailable Small Molecules Inhibiting Hepatitis B Virus by Mimicking Interferon Alpha” highlights preclinical data describing the inhibition of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) in vitro through the activation of interferon (IFN) signaling by novel small molecule interferon-α (IFNα) receptor (IFNAR) agonists. The IFNAR agonists described in this poster closely mimic the biological activity of IFNα in vitro by stimulating cytokine secretion and inducing IFN-stimulated genes (ISG) following treatment of human cells. In addition, oral administration to preclinical species resulted in ISG induction in the liver and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

Additionally, an oral presentation is scheduled entitled “Preliminary Off-Treatment Responses Following 48 Weeks of Vebicorvir, Nucleos(t)ide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor, and AB-729 Combination in Virologically Suppressed Patients With Hepatitis B e Antigen Negative Chronic Hepatitis B: Analysis From an Open-Label Phase 2 Study.” Results described in this presentation indicate that first-generation core inhibitor vebicorvir (VBR) in combination with nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (Nrtl) and Arbutus Biopharma’s AB-729 in virologically suppressed patients with hepatitis B e antigen negative chronic HBV did not result in significantly greater on- or post-treatment improvements in markers of active HBV infection versus the dual combination without VBR. Assembly Bio discontinued development of VBR in 2022.

Assembly Bio intends to make the presentations available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of its website at www.assemblybio.com.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative small-molecule antiviral therapeutics designed to change the path of serious viral diseases and improve the lives of patients worldwide. Led by an accomplished team of leaders in virologic drug development, Assembly Bio is committed to improving outcomes for patients struggling with the serious, chronic impacts of herpesvirus, hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infections. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

