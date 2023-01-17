Demand for SCARA Assembly Robot Will Pave Out Path for Additional Revenue Generation Opportunities

Rockville, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global assembly robot market is estimated to exceed US$ 14,832.0 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 11.6% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.

A manual line consists of a series of processes and also workstations, each performing work in a predetermined order and outputting a highly finished product. Robotics is being used to improve assembly lines, giving manufacturers an edge in speed, consistency, and quality control. An assembly robot is a robotic arm that performs tasks within a production scenario according to programmed commands.

Report Attributes Details Historical Data 2023-2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 44,446.9 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11.6% No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 36 Tables No. of Figures 119 Figures



Key Takeaways from Study

Global assembly robots market is poised to expand throughout the forecast period and reach the valuation of US$ 44,446.9 Million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. The global assembly robots market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 8.2% during 2018 to 2022.

during By end use industry segment, logistics sub-segment is likely to account for 16.7% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 2,476.9 Million in 2023.

of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of in 2023. Global assembly robots market is poised to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 31,338.2 Million during forecast period

during forecast period North America region is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 2,560.0 Million by 2023 end.

over the forecast period, as it will be valued at by 2023 end. Under axes segment, 5 Axis sub-segment is estimated to account for approximately a 16.2% revenue share in 2023.

Market Development

Manufacturers of assembly robot are developing fully electric autonomous product for closed industrial environments. Major players are focusing on solutions and new product designs that will be more sustainable, cost-efficient, and easier to maintain.

Companies should focus on launching new robot specially designed for the assembly line with advanced technologies. With increasing number of collaborations and partnerships with municipal managements, assembly robot market will witness a substantial growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Assembly robots can also perform different tasks such as part identification based on their shape, size, and color. Further, it can also sort the parts as per the programmed task. This process can be made easier and effective by the introduction of highly sensitive and highly advanced sensors.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB

DOBOT.nu

FANUC America Corporation

FISNAR

Kawasaki Robotics (USA), Inc.

KUKA AG

Omron Corporation

Phoenix Control Systems Ltd.

Steven Douglas Corp.

TIESSE ROBOT SpA

Universal Robots

Yaskawa America, Inc

Key players should focus on integrating their robots with such advanced technologies for better sales opportunities for the product. In addition, making such assembly robots available at cost-effective prices for the end users can provide a margin for revenue generation.

Segmentation of Assembly Robot Industry Research

By Robot Type : Articulated robots Cartesian robots SCARA robots Other robots

By Axes : 4 Axis or less 5 axis 6 axis or more

By Application : Packaging Palletizing Material handling Painting Welding Assembly Inspection Cutting Dispensing

By End Use Vertical : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global assembly robots market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of robot type (articulated robots, cartesian robots, SCARA robots, other robots), axes (4 axis or less, 5 axis, 6 axis or more), application (packaging, palletizing, material handling, painting, welding, assembly, inspection, cutting, dispensing), end use vertical (aerospace and defense, automotive, chemicals & materials, electrical & electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, mining & oil & gas, retail & e-commerce, logistics & warehousing, packaging, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

