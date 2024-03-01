LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, commercializes and develops safe and effective therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Monday, March 11, 2024, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-968-2525. The call ID is 9752695.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, commercializes and develops safe and effective therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients. Utilizing a proprietary digital-focused commercialization approach we can promote products across multiple therapeutic categories. We strive to lead by example, embrace change, and make a positive impact in our community while creating better experiences for our employees, partners and shareholders. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

+1-214-597-8200

[email protected]