LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients, today announced that Ajay Patel, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings as part of the Benchmark & Company Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, taking place May 21-22, 2024.

Investors participating in the Benchmark conference can request a meeting via their Benchmark representative, or contact Assertio investor relations via [email protected].

About Assertio

Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients. We have built our commercial portfolio through acquisition or licensing of approved products. Our comprehensive commercial capabilities include marketing through both a sales force and a non-personal promotion model, market access through payor contracting, and trade and distribution. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

