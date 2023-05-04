DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, announced today that Alysse Magdaleno has joined the Company as Senior Project Manager over all Discord servers Designed, Developed and Managed under the AE.360.DDM platform.

Alysse Magdaleno is a talented professional with a passion for technology, business, and community management. With years of experience in Discord and other technology platforms, Alysse has successfully created and managed over 100 Discord servers with over 2 million registered users. She began her career in the entertainment industry as an Agency Handler in 2016, where she demonstrated excellent organizational skills and professionalism in managing talent schedules, appointments, and events. Since 2019, Alysse has focused on community management, overseeing the smooth operation of servers, onboarding new members, training community moderators, and hosting contests and giveaways.

Adept at maintaining friendly and safe online environments on Discord, Alysse has a keen eye for identifying and eliminating spam, vulgar language, hate speech, and scams. Her technical skills extend to installing and maintaining bots for security, gaming, and fun and hosting AMA sessions and live streams. With excellent communication skills and strong leadership abilities, Alysse has forged strong relationships within the communities she manages. As she continues to excel in her career, Alysse remains driven by her passion for building thriving communities, companies, and relationships and bringing Discord to individuals and businesses.

“I am very proud to represent the Hispanic community in this new era of technology. As a Latina, it is my passion to include helping onboard minorities and women onto the Discord platform and into web3 while also providing staffing resources & financial and technology literacy education,” says Ms. Magdaleno.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alysse to our team as Senior Project Manager for Asset Entities and the AE.360.DDM platform” commented Asset Entities CEO Arshia Sarkhani. “Her extensive experience in community management, combined with her innate ability to connect with people and foster thriving communities, made her the perfect candidate for this role. Alysse’s exceptional leadership qualities and passion for driving success will be invaluable assets to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our reach. Undoubtedly, Alysse will help us surpass our goals and elevate our company to new heights.”

As Senior Project Manager, Alysse will work with Jeff Blue, Asset Entities’ Head of Entertainment. Jeff Blue is a multi-platinum music producer, legendary A&R executive, award-winning songwriter, best-selling author and journalist, platinum-selling music supervisor and publisher, manager, and film/tv producer, who has held Senior VP of A&R/Staff Producer positions for Warner Bros. Records, Interscope Records, Virgin/Capitol Music Group, Sony/BMG/Jive Records, Atlantic Records, Lava-Universal Republic, Zomba/Universal Publishing, and RCA/J Records. Most notably, Blue discovered, developed, and was Executive Producer of the biggest-selling debut album of the 21st Century, Hybrid Theory, by the Legendary Grammy Award-winning artist Linkin Park. Jeff is also the author of the best-selling book “One Step Closer” (Simon & Schuster, 2020) about the incredible story which chronicles the inspiring story of his discovering and breaking Linkin Park.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord , TikTok, Instagram, Twitter , YouTube , and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Asset Entities, Inc. (the “Company”). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history; (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) regulatory and compliance requirements; (iv) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (v) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the initial public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

