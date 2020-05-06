Asset Monetization to Weather Economic Downturn the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

May 8 live event will explore options and legal implications of monetizing non-strategic business assets

STAMFORD, Conn., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Asset monetization to weather the pandemic-induced economic downturn will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, this Friday.

Prashant Kelker, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and Akiba Stern, partner with law firm Loeb & Loeb, will explore the available options, commercial models and legal implications of asset monetization in the live, hour-long session, “Asset Monetization: The Next Wave of Cost Optimization,” at 12 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time, May 8.

“As enterprises exhaust quick, tactical cost take-out strategies to steer their businesses through the pandemic-induced downturn, the next step may be to unlock cash through asset monetization,” Kelker said. “Monetizing non-strategic internal assets such as mainframes, data centers or captives that run back-office processes can free up much needed cash and working capital without jeopardizing operating quality.”

Kelker noted that enterprises have already started exhausting near-term options to optimize costs. Intense cost takeout is happening in enterprise IT services for infrastructure and applications, across business processes such as finance and accounting, HR and customer experience, and in network services and software licensing.

Kelker said more is required to free up working capital to invest in urgent projects that enterprises have identified as key to their road to recovery, post-pandemic. Many of these projects have to be done before the fourth quarter of 2020, he said.

Recognizing that data centers and captive operations owned by large enterprises usually do not have the scale to respond to a disaster, large service providers are looking to make strategic acquisitions and contract the services back to the enterprise, he said. Monetizing mainframe footprints, data centers, captive operations and shared service centers can bring in cash and transfer risk, but sellers should beware of offers that are as little as 30 to 50 percent of the real value, and should carefully contract services to ensure business and budget needs are both met.

“This moment presents an opportunity to aggressively fund urgent solutions to help on the road to recovery or gain a competitive edge,” Kelker said. “Previous caution has faded as companies move to achieve a more efficient and agile enterprise and position themselves to strike as the economic recovery gets under way. Companies that judiciously monetize non-strategic assets bolster their ability to successfully navigate through this crisis.”

