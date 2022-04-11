Breaking News
AssetMark Appoints Christian Chan as Chief Investment Officer

CONCORD, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AssetMark, a leading provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisors, announced it has appointed Christian Chan, CFA® as Chief Investment Officer. In this role, Chan will oversee the investment management and research teams responsible for the full suite of AssetMark-managed solutions, representing $24.7B in AUM.

Chan will drive the continual innovation of the AssetMark investment platform, overseeing the management and creation of client-centric, outcome-oriented investment offerings across asset classes. AssetMark currently offers a range of strategies backed by extensive research and experienced investment professionals, exclusively offered to AssetMark advisors and their clients.

“Our advisors are consistently looking for high-quality, diversified investment strategies that meet the ever-changing portfolio needs of their client base,” said AssetMark Executive Vice President of Investment Solutions David McNatt. “Christian’s deep investment and leadership experience will allow us to continue to build out and manage our suite of solutions that serve the long-term objectives of investors across the wealth spectrum.”

Chan has over 25 years of investment experience in asset management, most recently at Allspring Investments (formerly Wells Fargo Asset Management), where he managed over $25 billion in assets.

“AssetMark has a strong history of providing advisors and their clients with what they need to manage increasingly complicated market conditions,” said Chan. “I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the firm’s legacy of making a difference in the lives of advisors and investors through high-quality investment management.”

Christian will be based in AssetMark’s Concord office and will report to McNatt.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $93.5 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2021, and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Media Contact:
Alaina Kleinman
Director, Communications & Public Relations, AssetMark, Inc.
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

