AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award at Annual Gold Forum Event

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and technology solutions, announced today six honorees as recipients of its seventh annual Community Inspiration Award at the firm’s premier Gold Forum conference in Marco Island, Florida. The Community Inspiration Award was created by AssetMark to honor financial advisors who work with local nonprofits to create brighter futures and promote lasting, positive change. The firm is donating $10,000 to each recipient’s affiliated charity in support of the advisors’ continued commitment to local philanthropy and dedication to uplifting their communities.

This year’s honored advisors and the designated organization receiving donations are:

Advisor Firm Name Charitable Organization Chris Burgos Diamond State Financial Group Cancer Support Community Delaware Neil Cohen GCD Advisors Family Promise Chicago North Shore Brian Hamel Thompson-Hamel, LLC Central Aroostook Association Kelly Moise Vector Wealth Strategies, LLC Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville Chris Vizzi South Coast Investment Advisors LIFT Foundation Kenneth H. Williams Williams Financial Advisors, Inc. Safe Families for Children of Southern California

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the AssetMark community and our Gold Forum event is seeing all of the great work advisors take on outside of the office to support their communities,” said Charles Goldman, President and CEO of AssetMark. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s honorees and celebrate their accomplishments, which we hope inspires others to make a difference.”

Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark who evaluated nominees based on their ability to inspire, lead, and motivate others, in addition to their time and effort dedicated to a local charity. The Community Inspiration Award provides one of many opportunities for AssetMark’s associates and advisors to nominate their colleagues and celebrate their commitment to giving back. All honorees met various requirements regarding their relationships with the organizations they assist. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations. More information about the Community Inspiration Award and the nomination process can be found here .

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark has $61.6 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2019 and a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

