CONCORD, Calif., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that it will release financial results for its quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. AssetMark will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results.

AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call live, either over the Internet or via dial-in.

Listeners can access the webcast at the AssetMark Investor Relations website at ir.assetmark.com.

Alternatively, listeners can pre-register for the conference call here:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=7544cbed&confId=48795. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode, and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial-in number, direct event passcode, and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has approximately 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 243,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2023, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets.

