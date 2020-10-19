AssetMark to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 10, 2020

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that it will release financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. AssetMark will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its results.

AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

Listeners can access the webcast at the AssetMark Investor Relations website at ir.assetmark.com.

Alternatively, listeners can pre-register for the conference call here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6976079. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (dial in number, direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering to join the call directly.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $63.2 billion in platform assets as of June 30th, 2020 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts

Investor s :

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

Chris Blake

MSR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.