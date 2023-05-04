Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends And Insights By Diagnosis (Ovulation Testing, and Hysterosalpingography), By Type (Ovulation Induction, Artificial Insemination, and Surrogacy), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and IVF Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Information By Diagnosis, Type, End-User And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market will achieve USD 47.15 billion by 2030 at a 10% CAGR.

Market Scope

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a method that comes under the type of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). Compared to what is regarded as natural and conventional ways of conception, IVF is extremely different; following an infertility test, when the doctor tries to determine sexual behaviors and any specific causes of infertility, the treatment is frequently administered.

Infertility is treated in fertility clinics and surgical facilities using assisted reproductive technology, which includes artificial insemination (AI-IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and frozen embryo replacement. The demand for ART procedures is anticipated to increase as society increasingly accepts ART due to more sophisticated technologies, including magnetic-activated cell sorting, time-lapse embryo imaging, and preimplantation genetic testing. Many groups are collaborating to spread awareness of infertility treatment options, including the American Society for Reproductive Health and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technologies (SART). Numerous novel types of research are also being conducted in the area of culture media for ART. Drugs like oral medications and injectable hormones are administered before and during treatment to prepare the body for ART.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection, in vitro fertilization, cryopreservation of embryos and gametes, use of fertility drugs, and other ART procedures are examples. Assisted reproductive technology, also known as ART, is the term used to describe the use of medical procedures to treat infertility. Fertility treatment is the term used when procedures are used to treat infertility. ART is mostly employed to treat reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Orders for surrogacy are also affected by ART. Various methods, including artificial insemination, zygote intra-fallopian transfer, in vitro fertilization, and gamete intra-fallopian transmission, are employed depending on the patient’s needs. Due to the excellent outcome for the transfer of embryos and the rise in live birth rates, in vitro fertilization is regarded as the gold standard for ART.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6359

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 47.15 Billion CAGR 10% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Diagnosis, Type And End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of infertility boost market growth Increasing infertility in the region coupled with initiatives by public organizations

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Competitive Landscape

The relevant companies in the assisted reproductive technology market are:

Cosmos Biomedical Limited

California Cryobank

Bloom IVF Centre

Cryolab Ltd.

Parallabs

OvaScience

Anecova

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends

Market Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of infertility, the rise in funding from private and public organizations for infertility services, the rise in public awareness of infertility treatment and surrogacy, and the advancement of technology in assisted reproductive technology are the main factors driving the growth of the global market for assisted reproductive technology. As a result, the prevalence of PCOS is rising, increasing the risk of infertility and fueling the market for assisted reproductive technology. Additionally, the market is being driven forward by the presence of new key players in the field of assisted reproductive technology and an increase in disposable income. During the forecast period, factors including rising infertility rates, increasing ART success rates, and expanding financial resources in developing nations are anticipated to propel industry growth.

During the forecast period, key players are anticipated to strategically merge and acquire businesses, launch new products, and advance technology. During the forecast period, the market for assisted reproductive technologies is expected to grow significantly due to the rising number of parents who are single, as well as a growing understanding of same-sex unions and ARTs. The demand for ART procedures is anticipated to rise significantly due to the rise in same-sex unions, supporting market expansion. Due to the high operational success rate and ongoing development, IVF procedures are anticipated to have a sizable market share under study. The growth is attributable to the advantages of frozen non-donor IVF over other IVF techniques. When a woman releases healthy eggs while receiving ART for male infertility or a fallopian tube malformation, the frozen non-donor process is used.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Assisted Reproductive Technology: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/assisted-reproductive-technology-market-6359

Market Restraints

During the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be constrained by the expensive nature of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures and the risks associated with in vitro fertilization treatments. During the forecast period, the assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market will experience slow growth due to rising medical procedure costs, ethical concerns, the risk of prematurity associated with ART, and a lower success rate.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to business closures and the ensuing drop in patient care volumes, the pandemic hurt the industry. After the pandemic, technological development and the adoption of telehealth in ART are anticipated to spur industry growth. Telehealth adoption in ART services remains in its early stages. However, it still has a huge future potential because of benefits like remote monitoring and ongoing management. Technology development and the adoption of telehealth in the field of ART are anticipated to accelerate industry growth post-pandemic. The use of telehealth in ART services is still in its infancy. However, it has a bright future because of the advantages of remote surveillance and continuous management.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market includes hospitals, clinics, and IVF centers. By diagnosis, the market includes ovulation testing and hysterosalpingography. By type, the market includes ovulation induction, artificial insemination, and surrogacy.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6359

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Regional Insights

Due to an increase in the use of cutting-edge technology equipment services, an increase in the number of infertility cases, high incomes that are disposable, an increase in government and private organization funding for in-vitro fertilization (IVF), and improvements in treatments for infertility in the region, Europe accounted for a significant portion of the assisted reproductive technology market as of 2020 and is anticipated to maintain the majority share during the forecast period. Due to the rising incidence of infertility cases, increased awareness of surrogacy, and increasing requests for assisted reproductive technology, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow. The high share is attributed to greater knowledge of fertility treatments, an increase in the infertility rate, technological progress, and encouraging government programs. During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to experience significant growth. The growth is caused by the success that patients experiencing the treatment are experiencing.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Infertility Market Research Report By Sex (Males, Females, Unexplained), By Diagnosis (Men Diagnostic Tests, Women Diagnostic Tests, General Diagnostic Test), By Drugs (Clomiphene Citrate, Letrozole, Serophene, Hormone Treatment, Others), By Technology (Assisted Reproductive Technology, Intrauterine Insemination, Surgery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

In Vitro Fertilization Market Research Report: Information By Type (Intrauterine Insemination, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, Ivf Using Donor Eggs), By Devices (Imaging Systems, Sperm Seperation System, Ovum Aspiration Pump, Micromanipulator, Cryosystem), By Reagents (Embryo Culture Media, Cryopreservation Media, Sperm Processing Media, Ovum Processing Media), By End Users (Clinical Research Institutes, Fertility Clinics, Hospitals), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Artificial Insemination Market Information By Type (Intrauterine, Intracervical and Intratubal), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Centre and Home-Based) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com