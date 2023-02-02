assisTek joins PA Biotech Center assisTek joins PA Biotech Center

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — assisTek, a leader in innovative eClinical technology and eSource solutions for clinical research, is delighted to announce the opening of a new office to support its growing team. This expansion will allow assisTek to boost assistance to customers and expand the capacity of the company to sustain its continued growth.

New assisTek Office in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Based on the commitment to better serve its clientele, assisTek is elated to open an additional office just outside Philadelphia in the heart of the Biotech Corridor of the Northeast. This new office will be in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County, which is home to many firms in the industry, and just down the road from assisTek’s headquarters.

“This is another piece of our continued growth strategy,” says Richard Gastineau, CEO. “The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center is well known for its state-of-the-art research, as well as furthering economic development throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. There are many biotech and discovery firms working at the Center, and over recent years, the entrepreneurs at the PABC have created billions of dollars of company value, established hundreds of new jobs, and several of the companies founded at the Center have gone public. We are thrilled to be a part of this vibrant research community.”

About assisTek

Headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, assisTek fuses new developments in mobile technology with creative software solutions to revolutionize the collection of data in clinical trials.

The TEK Studio platform allows flexible adaptation to support each of their client’s unique needs for clinical trials. assisTek’s eCOA platform is designed with a patient-first approach, leading to more reliable reporting of outcomes and results. The eCOA solutions are highly scalable, customizable, and all powered by a proven, cloud-based technology platform. The solutions are delivered with the resources of experienced project managers and customer support teams to provide consultation and a boutique service to each of their clients.

assisTek has additional offices located in Charleston, SC, Scottsdale, AZ, Austin, TX, and internationally in Copenhagen, DE.

Contact Information:

assisTek Inc.

www.assistek.com

info@assistek.com

877-776-1046

