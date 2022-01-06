Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Advantage, Inc., Announces Partnership with Authority Brands

Associa Advantage, Inc., Announces Partnership with Authority Brands

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Authority Brands

Authority Brands

Authority Brands

Dallas, TX, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa company, has partnered  with Authority Brands, Inc. to provide quality homeowner services to residents living in Associa-managed communities through a number of industry-leading service providers. 

Authority Brands is a premier home service franchisor in North America, providing nearly 1,000 franchise owners across the United States and Canada with elite marketing services, best-in-class training, advanced technology, and operational support. Through the partnership, Associa clients will receive special offers on plumbing, pool work, in-home care, electrical service, HVAC maintenance, mold inspection, and home cleaning services. 

“Associa Advantage delivers tremendous value to clients by investing in partnerships with industry-leading service providers,” stated Jennifer Shannon, Associa Advantage president. “The family of Authority Brands is a network of expert companies that will bring reliable, value-added services and living solutions to our managed communities. This partnership is an extension of Associa Advantage’s commitment to providing our communities with access to the best available products and services for their home and property.”

“Our mission at Authority Brands is to provide world-class service to homeowners and to offer our family of franchise owners business and marketing support that sets them up for success. Our partnership with Associa accomplishes both of these goals, and we’re excited to embark on this new endeavor together,” said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands. 

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands’ companies include ten leading home service franchisors, America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by nearly 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.theauthoritybrands.com for more information.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Attachment

  • Authority Brands 
CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.