DALLAS, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce the winners of its 3rd annual Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship. This program is open to children and grandchildren of Associa employees. Students enrolled or preparing to enroll in a post-secondary institution in the fall were invited to apply for $2,500 scholarships that can be used at their choice of university, community college, trade school, or life skills program. Applicants were anonymously evaluated based on academic records, extracurricular activities, work history, community involvement, and teacher recommendations. Using these metrics, the top 11 applicants throughout the United States and Canada were selected as recipients.

The 2023 class of Marianna Brady scholars represents a well-balanced mix of high school and university students across eight U.S. states and one Canadian providence. They are pursuing, or plan to pursue, degrees in a diverse range of fields, such as Animation, Business Administration, Chemistry, Marine Science, Pre-Med, and Wildlife Ecology. Others will attend technical schools to learn a trade, such as Plumbing. Outside the classroom, applicants participated in a wide range of athletic and community outreach activities. Many volunteered with groups such as the Boy Scouts, Catholic Campus Ministry, Distinguished Young Gentlemen, Immigration Awareness Club, LGBTQ awareness, and various youth camps and related organizations.

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship program was established in 2021. Associa founder and CEO John Carona created it in memory of his mentor and close friend, Dr. Marianna Brady, a career educator and principal who strongly promoted the importance of continuing education.

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship 2023 winners:

Kevin Alayo – Cornell University

Christopher Antal – Pacific Vocational College

Mckayla Ashley – Princeton University

Eloise Ayotte – Butler University

Jalen Blocker – University of Houston

Caroline Kirby – University of North Carolina at Wilmington

Caleb Larsen – Oklahoma State University

Reuben Luke – Laguna College of Art and Design

Mia Ordonez – John Hopkins University

Doss Parker – George State University

Ella Richards – Pacific Vocational College

“Selecting winners for this scholarship gets tougher each year as the applicants become more impressive,” said John Carona, Associa chairman and CEO. “I’m thrilled to support the continued education of students across North America. Dr. Marianna Brady instilled in me a passion for knowledge and passing it along to the next generation helps keep her spirit alive.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com