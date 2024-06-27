DALLAS, Texas, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the leading company in the community management industry, proudly announces the winners of its 4th Annual Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program. This prestigious program offers $2,500 scholarships to the children and grandchildren of Associa employees who are embarking on their post-secondary educational journeys this Fall. The scholarships can be used at any university, community college, trade school, or life skills program of their choice.

This year’s selection process was highly competitive, with applicants evaluated anonymously on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, work history, community involvement, and teacher recommendations. From this rigorous evaluation, the top 10 scholars from across the United States and Canada were chosen.

The 2024 class of Marianna Brady scholars includes a diverse group of high school and university students from nine U.S. states and one Canadian province. Their academic pursuits span a wide array of fields, including Animation, Business Administration, Chemistry, Marine Science, Pre-Med, and Wildlife Ecology. Beyond their academic achievements, these students have demonstrated outstanding community engagement and leadership, participating in organizations such as the Boy Scouts, Catholic Campus Ministry, Distinguished Young Gentlemen, Immigration Awareness Club, LGBTQ+ awareness groups, and various youth camps.

“I am thrilled to recognize this year’s outstanding winners,” said John Carona, Associa chairman and CEO. “Their dedication to academic excellence and innovative research embodies the spirit of this scholarship. We are excited to continuously support these brilliant minds as they pursue their dreams and make impactful contributions to their fields.”

The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program was established in 2021 in memory of Dr. Marianna Brady, a dedicated educator and principal who was a mentor and close friend to Carona. Dr. Brady was a passionate advocate for education, and this scholarship continues her legacy by supporting the educational endeavors of deserving students.

The 2024 Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship winners include:

Isabella Morano , Boston University

, Boston University Zane Westling , University of Oklahoma

, University of Oklahoma Sydney Green , Indiana University Bloomington

, Indiana University Bloomington Natalie Lyon , Quinnipiac University

, Quinnipiac University Parth Pahuja , University of Texas-Austin

, University of Texas-Austin Nya Saturley , Texas Women’s University

, Texas Women’s University Emerson Dwyer , University of New Hampshire

, University of New Hampshire Macy Matsushima , Pacific Lutheran University

, Pacific Lutheran University Maya Abel , Northeastern University

, Northeastern University Kiana McKague, Mount Royal University

For more information about The Marianna Brady, PhD. Scholarship Program and to learn more about this year’s winners, CLICK HERE.

