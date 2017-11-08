Associa Appoints Mike Clements as New President of Two Canadian Branches

Calgary, CA, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the recent hiring of Mike Clements as the new president for its Montgomery Ross and C-ERA branches.

Prior to joining Associa, Mr. Clements was the senior vice president of commercial sales for western Canada with Beaulieu Canada. In this position, he was responsible for providing leadership to a team of regional vice presidents, ensuring strong relationships with sales representatives and key account executives. Prior to Beaulieu Canada, Mr. Clements was the vice president of operations for Avenue Living, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of 6,200 apartments across western Canada. Mr. Clements has also held the positions of president and chief operating officer of iSO Canada, director of Aspera Recycling and various executive positions at Home Depot Canada.

“Mike has a diverse business background that gives him a unique perspective on our industry and how to successfully navigate and achieve the goals of our communities,” stated John Ingenito, Associa senior vice president of international & acquisition operations. “His unmatched leadership initiatives will guide our team in a great direction for the Canadian market and expand our community reach.”

Mr. Clements has extensive training including the completion of accelerated leadership programs at both Emory University and Gonzietta Business School.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee20929f-d1eb-4bdc-87d4-8a3d650e9c05

