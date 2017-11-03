Associa Arizona Adds New Communities to Growing Client Portfolio

Tucson, AZ, Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona adds two new communities, La Reserve and Vistoso Golf Casitas, to its growing client list.

La Reserve is a beautiful community comprised of 780 single family homes nestled near the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Arizona.

Vistoso Golf Casitas is a 52 unit condominium association that is a section of the beautiful master planned community of Vistoso, located in Oro Valley, Arizona.

“Associa Arizona has been focusing on expanding our community reach,” stated Kirk Bliss, Associa Arizona president. “With the addition of these stunning new communities we are able to provide our one-of-a-kind services to new residents. We look forward to providing them with the community management services they deserve.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61349904-c18f-4cbf-a258-a096a429db33

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]