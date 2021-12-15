Associa Arizona Announces James Buttke as Business Development Manager

Breaking News
Scottsdale, AZ, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona recently named James Buttke as business development manager.   

Mr. Buttke is a driven property management professional with more than seven years of industry experience. In 2021, he joined the Associa Arizona team as a community manager, managing a portfolio of associations with more than 800 units. In his new role as business development manager, he will focus on strengthening client connections, maximizing engagement, and stimulating growth for the branch. 

“Since he joined our team, it has been clear that James is passionate about creating successful team relationships and thinking outside the box,” said Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “That approach to teamwork combined with his extensive background in asset and market analysis, property management and financing, and property valuation make him uniquely suited to this role. We are excited to watch him build strong partnerships with our valued clients and other local association board members.”

Mr. Buttke attended Auburn University. He holds his Accredited Residential Manager (ARM®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). 

About Associa 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

