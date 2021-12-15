Associa Arizona Announces James Buttke as Business Development Manager

Scottsdale, AZ, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona recently named James Buttke as business development manager.

Mr. Buttke is a driven property management professional with more than seven years of industry experience. In 2021, he joined the Associa Arizona team as a community manager, managing a portfolio of associations with more than 800 units. In his new role as business development manager, he will focus on strengthening client connections, maximizing engagement, and stimulating growth for the branch.

“Since he joined our team, it has been clear that James is passionate about creating successful team relationships and thinking outside the box,” said Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “That approach to teamwork combined with his extensive background in asset and market analysis, property management and financing, and property valuation make him uniquely suited to this role. We are excited to watch him build strong partnerships with our valued clients and other local association board members.”

Mr. Buttke attended Auburn University. He holds his Accredited Residential Manager (ARM®) accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).

