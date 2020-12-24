Breaking News
Associa Arizona Hosts Reserve Studies Training Webinar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Tucson, AZ, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona recently held “Reserve Studies: What, How, Interpret,” a training webinar for board members. 

This informative webinar, offered free of charge, provided valuable insight into the segments that make up a reserve study and the importance of utilizing such a tool in the governance of community associations. Attendees learned about the reserve study process itself, and how to interpret the study and relay the pertinent information contained therein to their fellow board members and homeowners. The webinar was led by Stephanie Mueller, PE, PS, senior engineer at Reserve Advisors. Reserve Advisors has delivered exceptional reserve study services for nearly 30 years to more than 24,000 condo associations and HOAs, private club, nonprofit, church, and school clients throughout North America and abroad. The training was followed by an open question and answer session.  

“Associa Arizona knows that an educated board is a successful board. Offering training like this reserve studies webinar is part of our team’s commitment to providing our valued board members with the knowledge to lead their communities with confidence and success,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Arizona president. “Board education events are an extension of our dedication to providing the best management services available.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

