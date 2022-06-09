Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Arizona Promotes Erica Rivera To Client Accounting Manager

Associa Arizona Promotes Erica Rivera To Client Accounting Manager

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Erica Rivera

Client Accounting Manager
Client Accounting Manager

TUCSON, AZ, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Tucson and Scottsdale areas, is pleased to announce that Erica Rivera has been promoted to the position of client accounting manager. In her new role, she will oversee and support the comprehensive range of accounting services Associa Arizona provides to its community association partners.

Ms. Rivera joined Associa Arizona in 2014 as an assistant community manager. Since then, she has joined the branch leadership team and overseen both its administrative staff and compliance department. Her management expertise encompasses work with many different types of associations, ranging from single-family residential homes, co-ops, 55+ communities, and mixed-use commercial properties.

Ms. Rivera is a recipient of Associa’s Key Player Award, which was awarded to branch team members who went above and beyond the call of duty for clients or other team members. She has her M-100 certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and is currently studying to obtain that organization’s Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) credential.

“Erica Rivera is a well-regarded professional with years of practical operations experience,” said Claudia Oberthier, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona branch president. “As our new client accounting manager, her skills and expertise will bring a higher level of service and job satisfaction to our community partners and team members.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

  • Erica Rivera 
CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.