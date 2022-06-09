Associa Arizona Promotes Erica Rivera To Client Accounting Manager

Erica Rivera Client Accounting Manager

TUCSON, AZ, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona, a leading provider of community management services throughout the Tucson and Scottsdale areas, is pleased to announce that Erica Rivera has been promoted to the position of client accounting manager. In her new role, she will oversee and support the comprehensive range of accounting services Associa Arizona provides to its community association partners.

Ms. Rivera joined Associa Arizona in 2014 as an assistant community manager. Since then, she has joined the branch leadership team and overseen both its administrative staff and compliance department. Her management expertise encompasses work with many different types of associations, ranging from single-family residential homes, co-ops, 55+ communities, and mixed-use commercial properties.

Ms. Rivera is a recipient of Associa’s Key Player Award, which was awarded to branch team members who went above and beyond the call of duty for clients or other team members. She has her M-100 certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and is currently studying to obtain that organization’s Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) credential.

“Erica Rivera is a well-regarded professional with years of practical operations experience,” said Claudia Oberthier, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona branch president. “As our new client accounting manager, her skills and expertise will bring a higher level of service and job satisfaction to our community partners and team members.”

