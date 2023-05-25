Associa Arizona Volunteers (L to R): Jessica Gomez, Gail Filkowski, Allen Wolford, Shawn Nemmers, Justin Intolubbe, Joelle Anderson

TUCSON, Ariz., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team members from Associa Associa Arizona (AZ), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson areas, recently volunteered their time to help out at St. Mary’s Food bank in Phoenix. The volunteers spent their morning helping prepare and serve meals and loading shopping carts with fresh food. Their hard work in the distribution center helped supply many families with food for the week. Many of these individuals would otherwise go hungry. The

St. Mary’s Food Bank is truly a community-based organization. Individual donors, corporate donors, and private grants help feed hungry individuals and families in our area. Serving nine of Arizona’s 15 counties, we are committed to volunteerism, building community relationships and improving the quality of life for Arizonans in need. Today, St. Mary’s Food Bank is one of the largest food banks in the United States, and proud of the impact it has had on Arizona — and the world. To learn how you can help please visit https://www.firstfoodbank.org/give/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Each year, St. Mary’s Food Bank positively impacts the lives of thousands of families and individuals in need,” said Associa Arizona Branch President Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “Their commitment to improving quality of life in the communities they serve aligns very closely with our own, and we are proud to support their efforts.”

