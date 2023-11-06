250 team members volunteer to assemble 300 bikes; ensure disadvantaged kids have Christmas to remember

Associa Donates 300 Bikes To Disadvantaged Kids Associa has donated $50,000 to purchase 300 bikes for kids in need this holiday season. The bikes will be assembled by Associa team members and donated to local charities throughout North Texas for distribution this Christmas.

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to donate $50,000 to purchase 300 bikes for disadvantaged kids throughout North Texas this Christmas. From 11 AM – 3 PM CST on Wednesday, November 15 the bikes will be assembled by approximately 250 Associa employees during a team-building event at the company’s Client Shared Service Center in Richardson. They will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dallas, Community Partners of Dallas, Richardson Fraternal Order of Police, and other local non-profit organizations that will distribute them to kids in need this Christmas.

“Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is a fundamental concept for Associa. Assembling and donating bikes for so many deserving kids is a great way for our team members to kick off the holiday season,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa Senior Vice President of External Affairs. “It’s also our way of ensuring that no child goes without and has a Christmas to remember.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Associa Donates 300 Bikes To Disadvantaged Kids

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com