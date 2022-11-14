Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two Associa branches – Associa Minnesota and Cities Management – recently hosted an 80s Prom Night Gala to raise funds that benefit Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Twenty-six vendor partners and more than 75 Associa community managers, operations personnel, and branch leaders participated in the prom-themed mixer which featured dinner, a silent auction, and social networking. Plus, there was plenty of fun 80s music for moving and grooving! The event took place at the historic Machine Shop, a former mill and event venue located in Northeast Minneapolis’ trendy St. Anthony neighborhood.

Smith Jadin Johnson, PLLC – a legal practice serving the legal needs of businesses, contractors, homeowners’ associations, residential, and commercial property management companies throughout the Midwest – served as the gala’s main sponsor. The firm is a long-time partner of Associa and a dedicated supporter of Associa Cares and its ongoing mission to help individuals and families in need throughout the greater Minnesota region.

“This was such a fun event for all our team members and vendor partners,” said Associa Minnesota Branch President, JoAnn Borden CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “It was made even more special by the fact that it was for a truly worthwhile cause.”

“The gala was a great way to recognize the contributions of our team members and loyalty of our vendor partners,” said Cities Management Branch President Kate Grutzmacher, AMS®. “At the same time, it served as a reminder that there are people in need and our continued support helps Associa Cares make a positive impact in so many different areas.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com