CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa companies, Community Management Corporation (CMC), Legum & Norman (L&N), and Select Community Services (SCS), all leading providers of high-quality community management services throughout Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Delaware, are proud to have raised a record $325,775 at CMC’s 16th Annual Vendor Fair. The funds will benefit Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. This total smashes the event’s previous record of $287,200 set in 2022 and is a fundraising record for all 275 Associa branches.

More than 550 Associa team members, managers, executives, and vendor partners attended the event. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with a wide range of CMC, L&N, and SCS branch leaders and community managers. At the same time, it was an excellent opportunity to meet and learn more about vendor partners who collectively provide Associa-managed communities with millions of dollars in related services each year. Keynote speakers for the event included Associa Chairman and CEO John Carona and Associa Cares President Andrew Fortin.

“We are extremely pleased with the continued participation and generosity of our team members, executives, and vendor partners,” said Jaime Valentine, Community Management Corporation executive administrator and event planner. “Associa Cares helps thousands of individuals and families in need each year; Community Management Corporation, Legum & Norman, and Select Community Services are proud to set the pace for such a worthy cause.”

