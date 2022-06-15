Associa British Columbia Hosts 2nd Annual Virtual Networking Event To Benefit Associa Cares

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa British Columbia (Associa BC), a leading provider of strata management and property management services throughout Surrey, Kelowna, and Vancouver, recently hosted its 2nd annual virtual business partner speed networking event to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Eleven Associa vendor partners helped sponsor the event. Attendees had the opportunity to network with approximately 60 Associa BC community managers and property managers.

Each trade partner was assigned a private virtual meeting room in which they could speak directly with Associa BC managers on a 1:1 basis. The Associa team members rotated meeting rooms every 10 minutes and discussed a wide range of topics, including their community needs and how they matched up with products and services offered by each trade partner. After the event, partners could use their event program books to connect offline with individual Associa managers and continue their conversations.

The trade partners who sponsored and attended this year’s Associa Cares Virtual Networking event included:

Action Integrated Security Solutions

BMS Plumbing & Mechanical

CMI Concierge & Security, Inc.

Design Roofing

Fire-Pro

Hamilton & Company

HUB

Phoenix Restorations

Prostar Contracting

ServiceMaster Clean

Vancouver Fire

“Associa British Columbia would like to thank each of our trade partners for their support in helping to make our 2nd Annual Virtual Networking Event another tremendous success,” said Adam Lord, Associa British Columbia branch president. “They were able to build their business opportunities while helping Associa Cares continue to make a huge difference in the communities we are all dedicated to serving.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

