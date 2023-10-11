Associa British Columbia Helps Feed Vancouver Residents Jevon Ryan was one of 10 Associa British Columbia volunteers at A Better Life Foundation’s Plenty of Plates weekly dinner to help feed those in need. (Photo: @siingghs with @abetterlifevan).

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa British Columbia (ABC), a leading provider of condominium and strata community management services throughout the greater Vancouver, Kelowna, Surrey, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley areas, recently helped feed residents of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside community at A Better Life Foundation’s Plenty of Plates (POP) event. POP is a weekly event in which 80 disadvantaged residents are invited to a complimentary, 3-course sit-down dinner cooked and served by volunteers. Team members from ABC helped prepare the meal, welcomed guests, provided table service, and cleaned up the kitchen afterwards.

Founded in 2012, A Better Life Foundation provides daily meals, training, and education, practices inclusive hiring, and takes climate change action to make a direct, meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most. The foundation of these initiatives is built on food security. Their Daily Meal Program prepares, cooks, and delivers more than 1,000 meals daily throughout Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. Working in tandem with Atria Women’s Society and BC Housing, A Better Life Foundation has served more than three million daily meals to Vancouver’s most at-risk population. To learn more about how you can donate or get involved, visit https://www.abetterlifefoundation.ca/get-involved/.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

