Associa California Branches and Team Members Nominated for California Association of Community Managers Vision Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Dallas, TX, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored to announce that several of its California branches and team members have been nominated by the California Association of Community Managers (CACM) for their 2021 Vision Awards.  

The Vision Awards are the highest distinction bestowed upon California community managers. The awards program identifies those who exemplify the very best in the profession of community management; honors their contributions to the profession; and recognizes the positive difference that they have made in the lives of their colleagues, association homeowners, and the communities they serve.

Three Associa California branches and four Associa team members are being recognized as nominees for the following awards: 

Northern California nominees:

  • Associa Northern California, Inspirational Culture—Company nominee
  • Tehmas Shaikh, CCAM, Associa Northern California—Innovator nominee 
  • Gladys Jimenez, CCAM, Associa Northern California—Leadership nominee
  • Jaycee L. Devera, CCAM, Associa Northern California—Rising Star nominee
  • Lauren Ravazza, CCAM-PM, Associa Northern California—Social Media Ambassador-Manager nominee

Southern California nominees:

  • Professional Community Management, Educational Excellence—Company nominee
  • The Prescott Companies, Educational Excellence—Company nominee

To ensure recipients are awarded in the ceremonial atmosphere they deserve, surrounded by peers, and long after the pandemic has subsided, CACM will hold the 2021 Vision Award Ceremony at the 2022 Northern California and Southern California Law Seminars, in conjunction with the 2022 Vision Award ceremony.

“We are proud to have so many of our California branches and dedicated team members recognized as 2021 Vision Awards nominees,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “It is an honor for our employees to be recognized for the contribution and positive impacts they’ve made on the communities, board members, and residents we serve every day. We are excited to celebrate these accomplishments, and we will continue to strive for the same standard of excellence throughout this year and beyond.”

“Our nomination for the Educational Excellence award is a reflection of the tremendous amount of dedication each PCM team member offers to ensure the success of our managed communities,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, Professional Community Management president. “We strive to be industry leaders with a reputation for partnering with our clients to provide continuing education and resources to support our board members. We are proud of this incredible honor and look forward to celebrating the team members who made it possible.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

