DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Canada, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to announce that it has once again been certified as a Great Place To Work® following a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place To Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place To Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. “Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency,” Fonseca said.

Chelle O’Keefe, Associa Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, says this designation is especially meaningful to Associa. “This certification is a true testament to the dedication we put into our employees’ work experience. Knowing that our efforts to continually listen and make improvements are having a positive impact on our team is both humbling and exciting. We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a Great Place to Work® by our valued team members who choose to work for Associa throughout North America.”

About Great Place To Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get great place to work-certified.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, great place to work recognizes Canada’s best workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by the Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great place to work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com