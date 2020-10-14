Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Canyon Gate Holds Virtual Trivia Event to Support Associa Cares

Associa Canyon Gate Holds Virtual Trivia Event to Support Associa Cares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Canyon Gate recently hosted its Tour de Trivia Competition, a virtual trivia night to help support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Nine teams participated in the online competition, answering general trivia questions to earn points and attempt to win prizes. The virtual event featured multiple fun and entertaining themed trivia games that ignited friendly competition and provided much needed face-to-face interaction with Associa Canyon Gate team members, vendor partners, and clients.

Funds raised from the Tour de Trivia Competition help support the charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by Associa Cares. The event was sponsored by TBC General Contracting, Green Summit Landscape Management, and Yellowstone Landscaping. In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this entirely virtual charity event protected the health and safety of participants while ensuring that Associa Cares raises the funds necessary to continue to assist those in need.

“Associa Canyon Gate was proud to host this event to support the amazing work of Associa Cares,” stated Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Canyon Gate president. “Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis, our team found a way to hold a successful fundraising event that not only connected participants in a time where many are feeling isolated but also raised critical funds that will contribute to the positive impact that Associa Cares makes by supporting families with disaster relief.”

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.