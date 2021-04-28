Associa Canyon Gate Names Samantha Hunt Branch President

Alburquerque, NM, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Canyon Gate recently announced the promotion of Samantha Hunt to branch president.

Ms. Hunt has been a valued team member at Associa Canyon Gate for more than ten years. For the last seven years, she has served as the branch’s vice president. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Hunt cultivated an extensive work history in customer service and management. Ms. Hunt is a talented community management professional committed to providing excellent customer service, building productive relationships with clients, and sharing her enthusiasm for the industry. As Associa Canyon Gate’s new branch president, she will focus on operations, business development, and creating and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Samantha has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success of our branch since she joined the Associa family,” stated Tiffany Hannah, Associa regional vice president, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND®. “Her leadership has always been a crucial asset to our operations. We cannot wait to watch her step into this new leadership role as we continue to embody our branch vision for providing the best customer service and management solutions for our client board members and their valued residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

