ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Canyon Gate (ACG), a leading provider of community management services throughout Albuquerque, Santa Fe and the El Paso, TX region, is pleased to announce that Kelly Eggleston, CMCA® has been promoted to branch vice president. In this capacity she will work with the company’s network of branch offices to ensure that they have the resources and support necessary to achieve assigned goals and objectives. She will also assist with the development and implementation of organizational strategies, policies, and practices designed to maximize employee satisfaction, retention, and engagement.

A life-long New Mexico resident, Eggleston joined ACG in 2019 and has more than eight years’ experience in the community management sector. She began her professional career as a paralegal and worked with multiple firms in that capacity for more than 10 years. She later joined the Small Business Administration as a senior portfolio manager. Eggleston holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in Legal Studies from Albuquerque Metropolitan College.

“Kelly is a natural leader who demonstrates incredible integrity and commitment,” said Dennis Swartz, Associa Canyon Gate branch president of operations. “Her experience and passion for helping others make Kelly a role model for her fellow team members and the community partners she serves.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

