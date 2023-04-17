EL PASO, Texas, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Canyon Gate (ACG), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas of New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas region, recently volunteered with the Salvation Army of El Paso. ACG team members sorted through pallets of new clothes which were folded and hung on the sales floor. They then worked to sort and organize bins of clothes donated by the public.

Volunteers at TSA are Doing the Most Good every day, whether they are working in the Soup Kitchen, assisting in Social Services, or hanging clothes at The Family Store. It all starts with the recognition of a need and the willingness to fulfill that need. TSA in El Paso aims to fulfill the basic needs of individuals and families by providing shelter, food, hygiene, and clothing. An array of programs and services are available to help see this vision to fruition. The Salvation Army owes its strength of service to millions of volunteers from all walks of life who share the same passion to serve. To learn more or to volunteer, please visit https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“It was inspiring to see our team members volunteer their free time to come out and assist those in need,” said Associa Canyon Gate Branch President Dennis Swartz. “This was a great experience and we look forward to returning in the future.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com