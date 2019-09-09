Breaking News
Home / Top News / Associa Cares Donates $20,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in Bahamas

Associa Cares Donates $20,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in Bahamas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has donated $20,000 to All Hands and Hearts to help assist residents of the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The Category 5 hurricane crashed into the islands and has been recorded as the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Atlantic basin since 1935. The historic storm significantly damaged or destroyed many buildings and homes, especially on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco. 

The funds will be used to efficiently and effectively address the immediate and long-term needs of communities affected by natural disasters. Working through All Hands and Hearts, these resources will help families and communities recover by building safe and resilient schools, homes, and other community infrastructures.

This historic Category 5 hurricane was both powerful and slow-moving, causing complete destruction and chaos in its path,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The bravery and courage of the residents of the Bahamas who endured its wrath have been inspiring. Associa Cares wanted to provide assistance to as many residents as possible and to let them know they are not alone in their time of need.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.