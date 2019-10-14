Associa Cares Donates Funds for California Fire Relief

Dallas, TX, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $50,000 to assist homeowners affected by the Saddleridge fire through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The destructive fire, fueled by the Santa Ana winds, rapidly swept across more than 7,900 acres in two days, forcing residents from their homes.

“As people return to their homes to assess the damage, Associa Cares wanted to help provide assistance to as many affected residents as possible,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The donated funds will help with initial relief efforts and be available for direct grants to those who have lost their homes, have been displaced by the fires and forced to evacuate. We are keeping the community, residents, and the first responders in our thoughts during this time.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

