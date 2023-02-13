At least 24 million affected by “Disaster of the Century”

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, is donating funds to help a leading international charity assist those affected by major earthquakes impacting Syria and Turkey. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

The two earthquakes – measuring 7.8 and 7.5 respectively on the Richter scale– consecutively shook the region on February 3. More than 100 aftershocks with a magnitude-4 or greater have since followed. As of February 10, Reuters news service reports that at least 23,000 people have been confirmed killed with 83,000 others injured. Another 374,000 people have been displaced by the disaster which destroyed 6,600 buildings. Rescuers face winter snow and subzero temperatures as they attempt to reach survivors trapped in the rubble.

To support earthquake relief efforts, monetary donations can be made to Associa Cares by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “Donate Now” button.

“Whether it is a house fire, hurricane, or other disaster, we build a sense of community when we reach out to help those in need,” said Associa Cares President Andrew Fortin. “The earthquakes in Syria and Turkey have resulted in a staggering loss of life and has left many more homeless. This is our effort to let these people know they are not alone.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

