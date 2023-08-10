Hurricane Dora generates winds up to 60mph, hampering firefighting and recovery efforts

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, is donating funds to help a leading international charity assist those affected by a series of devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian islands of Hawaii and Maui. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

Six fast-moving fires have burned more than 1,800 acres across Hawaii and Maui. They are the result of a confluence of weather conditions, dry vegetation, and low humidity. Very strong winds strengthened by Hurricane Dora as it moves through the central Pacific Ocean, have whipped up flames and grounded firefighting helicopters. There have been multiple evacuations, rescues, and school closures as U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army forces in the state joined Hawaii first responders. Multiple structures have burned, and much of the historic Maui town of Lahaina is feared destroyed.

To support wildfire relief efforts, monetary donations can be made to Associa Cares by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “Donate” button.

“This is an extremely fluid situation that continues to develop by the hour,” said Associa Hawaii Branch President Pauli Wong, PCAM®, RS®. “Thousands of our family, friends, and neighbors have been displaced, many losing their homes and everything they own. We are making this contribution to help them recover, rebuild, and move forward with their lives.”

Part of the funds earmarked will go to local nonprofits providing for the immediate needs of those impacted; the remainder will be available for individual financial assistance. To apply for relief, please visit www.Associacares.org.

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

