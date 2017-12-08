Associa Cares Donates up to $100,000 for California Fire Relief

Dallas, TX, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $100,000 to assist homeowners affected by the Southern California fires and organizations assisting the victims through their national nonprofit, Associa Cares.

As the devastating, rapidly spreading fires continue to sweep across the southern part of the state, thousands of Californians have been forced to evacuate their homes. The fires are destroying buildings, homes and land.

“As the fires continue to rage across the area, we wanted to assist residents and let them know that Associa stands with them during this unpredictable time,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “The funds will help with immediate relief efforts and be available for direct grants to those who have lost their homes. We are allocating $75,000 for direct homeowner relief and $25,000 will be contributed to local nonprofits to aid those who are forced to evacuate.”

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

