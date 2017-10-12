Associa Cares Donates up to $20,000 for California Wild Fire Relief

Dallas, TX, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, donates up to $20,000 to assist families affected by the California wild fires through their national nonprofit organization, Associa Cares.

The devastating fires have ravaged Northern California, destroying nearly 3,500 structures, causing mandatory evacuations for more than 20,000 people and knocking out power to roughly 49,000 utility customers. The destruction and excess smoke have affected residents and business owners alike.

“Associa Cares understands the overwhelming affect and damage a fire can have on communities and residents,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president, external affairs. “We want to do everything we can to provide support to the families who have been displaced by this vast fire. Our thoughts are with the firefighters who are continuing to battle the flames as well as the residents of California.”

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

