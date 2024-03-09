Dallas, TX, March 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For More Information, Contact:

Associa Cares Earmarks $100,000 to Assist Victims of Texas Wildfires

DALLAS, TX — March 9, 2024 — Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, announced today that it has earmarked $100,000 in funds to assist potential victims and help families who have been displaced as a result of the Texas Panhandle Wildfires. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

Fueled by high temperatures and winds, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which has burned over 1.2 million acres, is the largest in Texas history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. While additional fires burning across both Texas and Oklahoma have been partially contained and continue to die down, the damage has already had devastating effects that could last years.

“The wildfires in the Texas Panhandle rank among the largest in our country’s history,” noted Andrew Fortin, President of Associa Cares. “Associa Cares wants the families impacted by this fire to know that they are not alone, and that we are standing by to help them in their recovery process.”

Anyone impacted by the Texas Panhandle Wildfires can request financial assistance by submitting an application at https://www.associacares.org/request-assistance/. To support additional relief efforts such as this one, donations can be made to Associa Cares by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “Donate Now” button.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

