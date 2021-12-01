Associa Cares Funds Available for Pacific Northwest Flood Relief

Breaking News
Dallas, TX, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, has earmarked funds to help communities affected by flooding in Washington and British Columbia. Associa Cares is the charitable affiliate of Associa, the industry’s largest community management company.

Over the past several weeks, flooding and landslides have left entire communities in western Washington state and British Columbia engulfed by water, destroying homes and businesses and displacing thousands of people. Damage to highways and railways is also severe and could take weeks to repair. Associa Cares is providing grants to organizations directly assisting those impacted by the weather crisis. 

“The devastation caused by flooding in Washington and British Columbia is disheartening,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “Associa Cares extends our support to these communities as they begin to face the impact of these storms. We are proud to partner with the organizations who will help these communities get back on their feet. You are not alone.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

