Associa Cares Provides Assistance to Local Family After Devastating House Fire

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cities Management, an Associa® company, has recently helped provide assistance to a local family through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

A local family of four experienced a devastating fire that damaged their home. Fortunately, everyone was able to get to safety, including the family’s pets. Associa Cares provided the appreciative Fogle family with a financial grant to help pay for immediate essentials.

“Associa and Cities Management was honored to be able to help the Fogle family during their time of need,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “Nick is not only a valued member of the community but a respected vendor of the branch. During a time like this, we know even a little help goes a long way.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

