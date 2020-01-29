Breaking News
Associa Cares Provides Support to 233 Families in 2019

$3.8 Million in Funds Distributed Since 2007

Dallas, TX, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and its national non-profit organization, Associa Cares, provided support to 233 families in 2019 and has distributed almost $3.8 million in funds since its inception.

Associa Cares launched in 2007 with the mission to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Associa Cares is funded entirely by tax-deductible donations from Associa employees and concerned citizens across North America. The non-profit has assisted almost 3,000 families in total during floods, wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and man-made disasters globally.   

“Associa Cares administers resources where they are needed most and helps people get back on their feet and recover as quickly as possible,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “We could not assist these communities, families, and residents without the support of our employees and donors. Associa would like to thank everyone who has volunteered and donated to Associa Cares, and we look forward to continuing to help those in need.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

