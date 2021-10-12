Breaking News
Associa Celebrates 38th Annual National Night Out and Helps Promote Community Safety

Dallas, TX, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently celebrated the 38th National Night Out (NNO) campaign as a national sponsor, promoting community relationships, safety, and crime prevention. 

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that enhances the connection between neighborhoods, residents, and law enforcement. Created by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), the event promotes relationship building among community members and the first responders. Associa-managed communities in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Maryland, Virginia, and more participated in the October NNO celebrations.  

This was Associa’s tenth year as a national sponsor. The Associa Supports Kids mascot, Scout, and a team of representatives from Associa’s home office joined the Richardson Police Department, Richardson Mayor, and Richardson City Council members to visit community events across Richardson, Texas. Team members handed out safety-tip coloring books, foam footballs, and ChildPrint ID kits to residents who enjoyed music, food, carnival games, and other activities with their neighbors. 

“Each year, Associa builds upon our commitment to creating stronger communities by helping foster connections and engagement during National Night Out,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “The mission of NNO has always been important, connecting first responders with the communities they serve. At  a time when COVID-19 has left many community members feeling so disconnected from their neighbors, NNO provides a great opportunity for folks to reconnect. We are grateful to play a role in connecting communities with those who bravely serve them. NNO helps make our communities safer and more connected places to call home.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

