Associa Certified as Great Place to Work® For Third Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Dallas, TX, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.  Associa earned this accreditation based on extensive ratings provided by its employees through anonymous surveys completed in late July.

The survey showed that Associa employees valued their workplace environment and specifically pointed out the positive family spirit and team environment that is prevalent across all locations.

“It is a true honor to receive this certification for the third year in a row, and to be on this amazing journey to improve our employees’ experience across Associa. When we obtained our first certification two years ago, we did not view it as an end result but something to continue to focus on and improve each year,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “One of Associa’s core values is innovation and improvement, and over the next year we will be implementing new employee initiatives that will increase productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness. We are just getting started as a Great Place to Work® and look forward to a bright future.”

A summary of Associa’s employee ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/associa.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures with more than 10 million employees in 50 countries taking the Trust Index© Employee Survey annually. The Great Place to Work® U.S entity produces the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and the Best Small & Medium Workplaces® list. The survey and ratings system are based on more than 25 years of global research that the Great Place to Work® Institute has created to determine what makes great workplaces from the employee perspective, and how companies can improve their workplace environments.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

