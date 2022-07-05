Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Chicagoland And Associa Cares Distribute Checks To Homeowners Displaced By Tornado

Associa Chicagoland And Associa Cares Distribute Checks To Homeowners Displaced By Tornado

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CHICAGO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana, recently partnered with Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, to provide financial assistance to 55 families from Chicago’s Woodridge Club Condominiums who were displaced by a tornado. Associa Cares is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Many of those receiving assistance lost all of their belongings.

On June 20, 2021, a powerful tornado destroyed or damaged several of the community’s units and buildings. Although Woodridge Club’s insurance covered most repairs, it did not pay for lost or damaged personal possessions or temporary housing. As a result, many affected homeowners have struggled to rebuild and 24 families have yet to return home. In response, Associa Chicagoland and Associa Cares partnered with Woodridge Club’s property management firm, MC Property Management, and the association’s board of directors to provide the affected families with financial assistance to help ease their burden.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of this effort to provide families with the financial relief they badly need,” said Stephanie Skelley, CMCA®, AMS®, Chicagoland president. “It is heartwarming to see team members from Associa Chicagoland, the Woodridge Club Condominium board of directors, and different management companies put their competitive differences aside and come together in the spirit of helping others in need.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a US-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, please visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Danika Knoop
Associa
214-272-4095
dknoop@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.